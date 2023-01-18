StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 2.9 %

AWX opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.92. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

