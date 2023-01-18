StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 2.9 %
AWX opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.92. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Avalon Company Profile
