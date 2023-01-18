Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
SNMP opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
