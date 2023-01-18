Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 6.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $111.18 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.