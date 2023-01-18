SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.31.
