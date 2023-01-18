StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:CVU opened at $3.56 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
Featured Stories
