Reviewing Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) & HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) and HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cingulate and HUTCHMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cingulate N/A -109.55% -89.22% HUTCHMED N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cingulate and HUTCHMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cingulate 0 0 4 0 3.00 HUTCHMED 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cingulate presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 785.42%. HUTCHMED has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Cingulate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cingulate is more favorable than HUTCHMED.

2.4% of Cingulate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of HUTCHMED shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Cingulate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of HUTCHMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cingulate and HUTCHMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cingulate N/A N/A -$20.71 million ($1.48) -0.65 HUTCHMED $356.13 million 8.09 -$194.65 million N/A N/A

Cingulate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUTCHMED.

Summary

Cingulate beats HUTCHMED on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cingulate

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders. It also focuses on developing CTx-2103 for the treatment of anxiety disorders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors. It also develops Surufatinib, an inhibitor for neuroendocrine tumors (NET), pancreatic NET, non-pancreatic NET, biliary tract cancer, sarcoma, neuroendocrine neoplasm, esophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, GC, thyroid cancer, EMC, NSCLC, and solid tumors; HMPL-523, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for hematological cancers and certain chronic immune diseases; and HMPL-689 for isoform PI3Kd (phosphoinositide 3'-kinase delta). In addition, it develops Tazemetostat, an inhibitor of EZH2 for the treatment of certain epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma patients; HMPL-306, an inhibitor for hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; HMPL-760, an Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor; HMPL-453, an inhibitor for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma; HMPL-295 for solid tumors; HMPL-653 for metastatic solid tumors and tenosynovial giant cell tumors; and Epitinib (HMPL-813) and Theliatinib (HMPL-309) inhibitors. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB (publ), Lilly (Shanghai) Management Company Limited, BeiGene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics Co., Inc., Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd., Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., and Epizyme, Inc. The company was formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech Limited and changed its name to HUTCHMED (China) Limited in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.