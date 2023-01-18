Head to Head Survey: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Santa Cruz County Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.19 billion 5.73 $519.30 million $5.60 13.30 Santa Cruz County Bank $68.13 million 3.16 $21.30 million $2.96 8.53

Analyst Ratings

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Santa Cruz County Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 4 1 0 2.00 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $74.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 43.40% 7.88% 1.36% Santa Cruz County Bank 36.00% N/A N/A

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 273 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

