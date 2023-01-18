MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Financial Review

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 14.60 $11.33 million $1.91 8.03 Sow Good $470,000.00 14.60 $4.13 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.16% N/A 293.54% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Sow Good on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

