HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 760 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 760 ($9.27) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.14) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.63) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.47) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.40) price target on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 693 ($8.46).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 591.20 ($7.21) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 512.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 509.74. The company has a market capitalization of £118.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,231.67. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 598 ($7.30).

Insider Activity

About HSBC

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($233,947.22).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.