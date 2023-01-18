United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
