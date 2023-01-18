United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.