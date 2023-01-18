Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RTOXF. UBS Group upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.03) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.02 on Monday. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

