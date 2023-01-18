StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

