StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.15.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.