StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

