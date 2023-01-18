Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 940 ($11.47) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.53) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,015.43.

PSO opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

