StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.64. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

