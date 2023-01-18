Raymond James Downgrades Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Market Perform

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $10.14 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

