Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.69) to GBX 1,500 ($18.30) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.47) to GBX 1,220 ($14.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.23) to GBX 1,585 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,470.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $36.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Prudential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.