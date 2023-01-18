Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,450 ($17.69) to GBX 1,500 ($18.30) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.47) to GBX 1,220 ($14.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($19.23) to GBX 1,585 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,470.00.
Prudential Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Prudential has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $36.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prudential (PUK)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.