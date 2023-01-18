Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKTX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.50 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
