Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of MG stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 2.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.