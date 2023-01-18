Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
Shares of MG stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 430,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mistras Group Company Profile
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
