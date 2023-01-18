Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of KFS opened at $8.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.17. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 71.79% and a net margin of 32.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,396,000 after buying an additional 221,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

