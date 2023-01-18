Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

NSC stock opened at $256.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

