Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 3.0 %

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 29.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 240.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 210,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

