Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

