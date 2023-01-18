TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.67.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $680.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $628.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $691.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,412,750 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

