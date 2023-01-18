StockNews.com Upgrades Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) to “Buy”

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ONTO stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.76.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

