Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.43. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $158.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

