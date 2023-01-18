Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

NYSE XHR opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -695.15 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 839,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,281 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

