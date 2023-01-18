Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $89.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.51. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

