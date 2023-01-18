Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

NYSE UEC opened at $3.77 on Monday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 188.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

