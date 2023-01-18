StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 32.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First United by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

