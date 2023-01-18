StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Stock Down 0.7 %
FUNC opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. First United has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 32.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United
About First United
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
