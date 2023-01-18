RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of RGCO stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.59. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.08.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.