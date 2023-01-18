RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.59. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.08.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RGC Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in RGC Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 103,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

