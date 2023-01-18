Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Veeco Instruments in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veeco Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

VECO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 146.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

