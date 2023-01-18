KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

AXTA opened at $27.01 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,635,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

