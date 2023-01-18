Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NYSE:HGV opened at $44.42 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,410,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

