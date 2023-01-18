Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.62) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.98) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.49) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.29).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,589 ($43.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,956.80. The company has a market capitalization of £48.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.17. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.97).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.94) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,310.32).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

