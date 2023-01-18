Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.62) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.61) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.98) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.49) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.29).

Anglo American Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 3,589 ($43.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,956.80. The company has a market capitalization of £48.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.17. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.97).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.94) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,310.32).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

