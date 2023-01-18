Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $137.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.