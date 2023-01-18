Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

