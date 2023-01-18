Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 51.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

