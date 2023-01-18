Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.07 on Monday. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $398.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,215 shares of company stock worth $625,548. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

