PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PrairieSky Royalty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PrairieSky Royalty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.90.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$23.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$23.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

