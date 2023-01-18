NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.93) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 260 ($3.17). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NCC Group Price Performance

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 195 ($2.38) on Monday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.80 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($2.99). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96. The stock has a market cap of £608.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2,785.71.

Insider Activity

NCC Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.48), for a total value of £90,318.76 ($110,212.03).

(Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Further Reading

