Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,504,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 256,217 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 975,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

