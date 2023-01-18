Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $686.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.77 million.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

SUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

SUM opened at $31.90 on Monday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,801,000 after purchasing an additional 956,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after buying an additional 457,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

