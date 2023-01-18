Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $102.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

