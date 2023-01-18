Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2023 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CROX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Crocs Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $128.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Crocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Crocs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.