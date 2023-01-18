Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GSK plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for GSK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in GSK by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

