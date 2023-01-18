Analysts Offer Predictions for Lazard Ltd’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.94 million.

LAZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

