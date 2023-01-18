US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.92 on Monday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,650 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 907.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 373.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after buying an additional 863,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 104.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after buying an additional 728,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

