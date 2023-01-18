Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.24.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.62 on Monday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $165.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

