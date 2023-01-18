Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Lifted by Analyst

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Roblox Trading Up 11.8 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.12 on Monday. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $295,492.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,716,898. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roblox by 41.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.